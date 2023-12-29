Henderson will draw the start against the Spurs on Thursday, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Anfernee Simons will not play Thursday due to an illness, allowing Henderson to make his sixth start of the season. In five previous starts, Henderson averaged 8.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 4.0 turnovers on 34.6 percent shooting from the field and 85.7 percent from the line.
