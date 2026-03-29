Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson is in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Sunday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
With Jerami Grant (calf) sidelined, Henderson will make his fourth start of the season Sunday (and third since March 4). Over his last five outings, Henderson has averaged 13.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 2.2 steals over 24.2 minutes per contest.
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