Henderson (quadricep) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Henderson exited Friday's 116-100 loss to the Spurs early due to a left quad bruise, and his status for Sunday is now up in the air. If Henderson is unable to go, the already-shorthanded Blazers will likely rely on Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert to fill extra minutes in the backcourt.