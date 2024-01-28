Henderson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Henderson exited Friday's game against the Spurs due to a left quad bruise that now has his status for Sunday in the air. If he is unable to go, the already shorthanded Blazers will likely rely on Matisse Thybulle and Rayan Rupert for extra minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Exits with quad bruise•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable to return•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Productive off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Available Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable for Sunday•