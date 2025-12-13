Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Still limited to non-contact work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Interim head coach Tiago Splitter told reporters Saturday that Henderson (hamstring) is progressing well in his recovery but is still limited to non-contact work, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Henderson continues to progress in his recovery from a torn left hamstring that he suffered in September during an offseason workout. He's set to have his injury re-evaluated by medical staff, and he'll be close to making his 2025-26 regular-season debut once he's no longer limited to non-contact work.
