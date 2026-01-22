Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Miami.
Henderson hasn't appeared in a game this season, as he's still recovering from a torn left hamstring he sustained in September. He was initially given a 4-to-8 week timetable for return, but his recovery has gone significantly slower than anticipated.
