Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Strikes for team-high 23 Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson closed with 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 130-99 win over Milwaukee.
It was the third time in the last 10 games that Henderson produced 20-plus points, with Wednesday's effort pacing the Trail Blazers. The third-year guard is averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting 47.2 percent from long distance, a remarkable hot streak for a player with a career 34.0 percent mark from three-point range.
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