Henderson had 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-114 victory over the Jazz.

The 25 points tied Jrue Holiday for the team scoring lead on the night. Henderson is still searching for consistency, especially when it comes to his shooting, but he's at least flashing the upside that made him the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In 11 games (three starts) since the All-Star break, Henderson's averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 boards and 1.9 threes.