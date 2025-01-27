Henderson provided 25 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Thunder.

Henderson did all he could to try and boost Portland in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from deep while leading all bench players in scoring and finishing as one of three Portland players with 20 or more points. Henderson connected on five or more threes in two outings this season, his other taking place Jan. 14 when he buried eight triples. Henderson has now recorded 25 or more points in three contests, all of which have taken place over the last eight games.