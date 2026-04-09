Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Strong line in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson had 20 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Spurs.
For the fifth time this campaign, Henderson reached 20 points for the Trail Blazers. Across 28 total appearances, he holds averages of 14.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers on 41.4 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Excels with 15 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Notches 21 points in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Starting Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Strikes for team-high 23 Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Season-high four steals•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Strikes for team-high 25•