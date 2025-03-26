Henderson posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Cavaliers.
Henderson has had a pretty tough month overall, but Tuesday's game was a step in the right direction. Over his last 13 games, Henderson has shot 37.6 percent from the field to go with averages of 13.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 37.6 minutes per game.
