Henderson posted four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one block over 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 loss to the 76ers.

Henderson didn't look good in his NBA debut despite the 11-point, four-assist performance, but things have gone downhill since then for the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Henderson has failed to score in double digits in his last two games, but what's even worse is that he has posted a 9:13 assist-to-turnover total. He has enough talent in the world to bounce back and adjust, but this is not the start of the season many expected from him.