Henderson contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 112-84 loss to the Knicks.

Henderson has not lived up to the hype of being one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he has evidenced problems adjusting to the next level due to the pace of the game while also having issues with his decision-making. Henderson has enough talent to bounce back and should only get better as he matures, but right now, he's well behind some other rookies from the same class. Since recovering his starting role on Dec. 28, Henderson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, but he's also shooting a woeful 37.5 percent from the field.