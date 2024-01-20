Henderson suffered a nasal contusion during Friday's game against the Pacers and will not return. He finished with 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in eight minutes.

Henderson was having a terrific first half before he caught a Myles Turner elbow to the face. With Anfernee Simons (illness) out Friday, Portland has been relying heavily on Malcolm Brogdon. Henderson should be considered questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Lakers.