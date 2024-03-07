Henderson (thigh) is progressing in his recovery and is hopeful to return to action this weekend, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Henderson has already been ruled out for Wednesday's contest due to a left thigh strain, marking his seventh straight absence. While the rookie guard's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Houston, he could operate under a minutes restriction early on.
