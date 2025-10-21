default-cbs-image
The Trail Blazers picked up Henderson's (hamstring) team option for 2026-27 on Tuesday, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

This was a mere formality for the Trail Blazers. This was the fourth-year option on Henderon's deal. The point guard is currently sidelined by a torn hamstring and isn't expected to play until early-to-mid November.

