Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Henderson has begun non-contact, on-court basketball activities and has advanced to the next stage of his rehab. The Trail Blazers are bringing him along slowly, and there's no guarantee he returns right after the re-evaluation.
