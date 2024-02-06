Henderson finished with 14 points (3-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Henderson posting 1-for-10 shooting from inside the arc Sunday is the antithesis of efficiency, but it aligns with the rookie's 44.9 percent shooting at the rim, which ranks last out of 117 players with at least 150 attempts at the basket this season. Patience is warranted as Henderson acclimates to the physicality of the league, and he salvaged his fantasy performance by chipping in on the glass while posting his sixth game of the season with at least nine assists.