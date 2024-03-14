Henderson will be under a minutes restriction and will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hawks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Henderson will be limited for the opening leg of Portland's back-to-back set and will be replaced by Dalano Banton in the starting lineup. While it's unclear exactly how many minutes Henderson will see Wednesday, it's likely that he'll end up in the mid-20s.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Eight dimes in Monday's start•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Unrestricted Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Returns to action with 13 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Available off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Probable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Out for Friday•