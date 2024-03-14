Watch Now:

Henderson will be under a minutes restriction and will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hawks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Henderson will be limited for the opening leg of Portland's back-to-back set and will be replaced by Dalano Banton in the starting lineup. While it's unclear exactly how many minutes Henderson will see Wednesday, it's likely that he'll end up in the mid-20s.

