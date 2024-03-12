Henderson (adductor) will not have a minute restriction in Monday's game against Boston, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Henderson posted 13 points and five assists in 26 minutes during his return to action in Saturday's win over Toronto. The rookie can be expected to build on that usage Monday. Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 31.4 minutes across five appearances prior to a multi-week absence due to his adductor injury.