Henderson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Henderson sprained his right ankle Nov. 1 and has been sidelined since. He recently went to the G League for conditioning purposes, and it appears he responded well to the increased activity. Even if Henderson doesn't suit up Wednesday, his return to game action seems imminent, though he'll presumably be subject to restrictions at first.
