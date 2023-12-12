Henderson chipped in 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Monday's 132-127 loss to the Clippers.
Henderson faded into the woodwork after returning from injury due to Malcolm Brogdon's (knee) effective play, but his proficient bench play is making a strong case for a return to the starting five. The rookie's box scores continue to improve since his return, and his 19 points marked his best scoring total since coming back to action.
