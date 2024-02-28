Coach Chauncey Billups said Tuesday that Henderson (adductor) won't play in Portland's upcoming three-game road trip, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Henderson has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Miami, marking his third straight absence. However, the rookie guard is now expected to be sidelined at least until March 4 against Minnesota. Ashton Hagans, Kris Murray and Shaedon Sharpe should continue to receive increased minutes in Henderson's absence.
