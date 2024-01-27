Henderson will not return to Friday's game against the Spurs due to a left quad contusion. He finished with six points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in six minutes.

Henderson went to the locker room with a trainer with 11:39 left in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game during halftime. Toumani Camara started the second half with Jerami Grant (back) also done for the night, and we could also see more of Kris Murray in the short term. It's unclear if Henderson will be able to play Sunday against the Bulls.