Henderson (foot) will not play in Thursday's game against Detroit.
Henderson is considered day-to-day with his next chance coming to play on Saturday versus the Pelicans. With Malcolm Brogdon (illness) also out, the Trail Blazers could turn to guys like Rayan Rupert, Matisse Thybulle and Toumani Camara.
