Henderson (foot) will return to action for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Henderson will be returning from a two-game absence, and there's no word of any restrictions. Anfernee Simons (ankle) has also been cleared to play, and both players could see increased usage with Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) out for at least the next two weeks.
