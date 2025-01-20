Henderson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
The Blazers won't have Anfernee Simons (elbow) available Sunday, so Henderson will return to the starting lineup as his replacement at point guard. Henderson has made five starts this season, averaging 16.2 points, 7.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in those contests.
