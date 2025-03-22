Henderson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Henderson will move to the starting lineup due to the absence of Anfernee Simons (illness). Henderson is coming off a subpar performance in the win over the Grizzlies on March 19, but other than that, he's been playing well of late. He's averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game across 10 appearances off the bench this month.