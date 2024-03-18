Henderson will start Monday's game against the Bulls and won't face any restrictions, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Henderson will start for the third time over Portland's last five games. Across his last five appearances, the rookie point guard has averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.2 minutes per game, but he should eclipse 30 minutes versus the Bulls.
