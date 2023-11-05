Henderson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Henderson is set to miss a second straight game with an ankle sprain, and there's no clarity on when he'll return to the hardwood. Malcolm Brogdon should remain as the starting point guard while Henderson is out.
