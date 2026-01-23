Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Raptors.
Henderson has yet to appear this season as he continues to rehab from his hamstring injury. He remains without a timetable to return.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Still sidelined•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remaining out vs. LAL•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains sidelined•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains out indefinitely•