Henderson (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against Memphis.
Henderson picked up his ankle sprain during Wednesday's game against the Pistons, but there hasn't been any information regarding the severity yet. Henderson's next chance to play will be Sunday in a rematch against Memphis. Look for Malcolm Brogdon to hold down the fort at point guard in the meantime.
