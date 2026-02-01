Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Cavaliers.
Henderson, who has yet to make his season debut for Portland, was recently cleared for contact on Jan. 29. The Trail Blazers have not set a timetable for his return and will continue to bring him along slowly.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Cleared for contact•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Still sidelined•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remaining out vs. LAL•