Henderson (quadricep) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Henderson will miss his second consecutive game due to a left quadricep contusion. With the second-year guard sidelined, the team will likely take an extended look at Dalano Banton off the bench. Henderson's next chance to feature will come in Tuesday's matchup versus the Clippers.
