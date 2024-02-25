Henderson (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Henderson was healthy before the All-Star break, so chances are this injury happened during the break, and his absence Sunday represents the second consecutive game he'll miss. Henderson's next chance to play will come against the Heat on Tuesday. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the rookie, as he was averaging 18.3 points per game over his previous six appearances before suffering the injury.