Henderson (adductor) will not play Tuesday against Miami.
Henderson will miss his third consecutive game due to a left adductor strain, although further testing ruled out a long-term absence for the rookie. Nonetheless, missing Portland's first three games following the All-Star break is a discouraging development, and his next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Memphis.
