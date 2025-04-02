Henderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Henderson will miss a third straight game for the Trail Blazers due to a concussion. Portland will likely continue to lean on Dalano Banton to help shoulder the load in the backcourt off the bench until the 2023 first-round pick returns.
