Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Agrees to two-year deal with Portland
Curry agreed Monday to a two-year, $5.6 million contract with the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After missing the entire 2017-18 season in Dallas following surgery to repair the tibia in his left leg, Curry will join Portland and look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the injury. Curry will give the Trail Blazers another strong outside shooter off the bench, with the 27-year-old offering the ability to swing to either backcourt spot behind starters Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The deal guarantees Curry $2.75 million in 2018-19 and includes a $2.75 player option for the second year.
