Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Agrees to two-year deal with Trail Blazers

Curry agreed Monday to a two year deal with the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After missing the entire 2017-18 season in Dallas with a leg injury, Curry will join Portland and look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the injury. Curry will provide Portland with a strong shooter, and will look to add some depth at guard, likely coming off the bench behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The deal will guarantee Curry $2.75 million this year and includes a player option for the second year.