Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Available to play
Curry (illness) has been cleared to take the court for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Curry was listed as probable after dealing with an upper respiratory infection and has now been officially cleared to play. He's averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over his previous five games.
