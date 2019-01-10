Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Bench-high scoring tally in win
Curry poured in 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 124-112 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
Curry's scoring haul led the second unit, the latest hint that he may finally be hitting his stride after missing all of last season with a leg issue. The 28-year-old has opened the new calendar year with three double-digit scoring efforts in the first five games on the strength of 50.0 percent shooting, including 46.2 percent from three-point range. Curry has offered only sporadic glimpses of his scoring upside thus far this season, but an extension of his current stretch of play would eventually put him much closer to the 12.8 points he averaged in Dallas during his last healthy campaign (2016-17).
