Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Comes up short in start
Curry drew the start at small forward in the Trail Blazers' 123-112 preseason loss to the Jazz on Sunday but managed only four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes.
Curry's cameo in the starting five wasn't exactly a rousing success, but there also weren't a lot of shots left over after Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for 24 attempts. Curry is still in the midst of working back into form after missing all of last season due to a leg injury, and he's encouragingly upped his minutes in each preseason contest thus far. Come the regular season, he's expected to serve as an important component of Portland's wing rotation.
