Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Day-to-day with knee injury
Curry's MRI results on his injured right knee came back nagative and he is considered day-to-day, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Curry left Wednesday's game against the Lakers after banging knees and was unable to return. He should be considered questionable-at-best for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, and should he be held out of the contest, Nik Stauskas would be in line for some extended action off the bench.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 23 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Double-digit scoring off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Comes up short in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Leads second unit in scoring Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...