Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Day-to-day with knee injury

Curry's MRI results on his injured right knee came back nagative and he is considered day-to-day, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry left Wednesday's game against the Lakers after banging knees and was unable to return. He should be considered questionable-at-best for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, and should he be held out of the contest, Nik Stauskas would be in line for some extended action off the bench.

