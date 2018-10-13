Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Double-digit scoring off bench

Curry posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-115 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.

Both Curry and Nik Stauskas saw at least 20 minutes off the bench Friday, and each player managed to hit double digits in the scoring column. Considering Stauskas has the height to also fill in at the three, it's very conceivable that Curry and Stauskas often share the floor this coming season. Curry has been somewhat inconsistent with his shot after missing all of last season with a leg injury, but the scoring upside he demonstrated during the 2016-17 campaign in Dallas (12.8 points on 48.1 percent shooting, including 42.5 percent from three-point range) supports the notion he'll continue improving as the season unfolds.