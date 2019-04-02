Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Drains five threes in win
Curry finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in the Trail Blazers' win over the Timberwolves on Monday.
Curry canned five threes on Monday en route to a 19-point outing. He has seen extended playing time as of late with C.J. McCollum (knee) sidelined, and he's stepped up in the scoring department. Over his last seven games, Curry has averaged 16.9 points in 29.9 minutes, hitting nearly three three-pointers per game.
