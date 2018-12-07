Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Draws spot start
Curry will start at shooting guard Thursday against the Suns, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
With C.J. McCollum ruled out due to an ankle injury, Curry is set to join the starting five. He logged just nine minutes and scored three points in Portland's last matchup against Dallas, but he should be in line for a large increase in playing time Thursday. Curry has notched just one double-digit scoring total through 20 games this year.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 14 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Questionable with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 23 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Listed as probable•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Likely to return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...