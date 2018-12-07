Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Draws spot start

Curry will start at shooting guard Thursday against the Suns, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

With C.J. McCollum ruled out due to an ankle injury, Curry is set to join the starting five. He logged just nine minutes and scored three points in Portland's last matchup against Dallas, but he should be in line for a large increase in playing time Thursday. Curry has notched just one double-digit scoring total through 20 games this year.