Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Fewest minutes since Dec. 12
Curry logged only seven minutes Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 win over the Spurs. He didn't attempt a shot and dished out two assists.
For the third consecutive game, Curry saw his playing time take a hit. His seven minutes were his fewest since Dec. 12, and there's a real chance that he could find himself outside the rotation if coach Terry Stotts decides to streamline the bench to four men. Even if Curry remains a rotational mainstay, he'll likely struggle to clear 20 minutes most nights now that Rodney Hood (25 minutes in team debut) is in the fold.
