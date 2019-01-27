Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Has season-high 22 points in win

Curry ended with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over the Hawks.

With Damian Lillard (ankle) on the sidelines, Curry moved into the starting lineup Saturday, coming away with a season-high 22 points including four triples. Curry took full advantage of the promotion and has now put together back-to-back games of at least 17 points. His role moving forward is difficult to predict which does make him hard to roster outside of deeper formats.