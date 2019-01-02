Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Hits four triples Tuesday
Curry tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, one rebound, and one assist in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 victory over the Kings.
Curry scored a season-high 18 points Tuesday, just the fifth time he has ended in double-digits this season. He has moved ahead of Nik Stauskas in the rotation and is now typically one of the first players off the bench. He remains more of a deep league option at this stage but if he can find some rhythm, he could be streamed in across standard formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Scores season-high 13 points Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Ineffective in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Draws spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 14 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Questionable with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 23 minutes off bench•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...