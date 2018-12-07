Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Ineffective in spot start

Curry had just three points, one rebound, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 victory over the Suns.

Curry replaced C.J. McCollum (ankle) in the starting lineup for Thursday's clash with the Suns but scored just three points. Curry was seen as a nice addition to the Trail Blazers during the off-season but has failed to produce. The improvement of Nik Stauskas has certainly impacted Curry's opportunities and at this stage, he doesn't need to be on a roster anywhere.