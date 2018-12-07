Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Ineffective in spot start
Curry had just three points, one rebound, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 victory over the Suns.
Curry replaced C.J. McCollum (ankle) in the starting lineup for Thursday's clash with the Suns but scored just three points. Curry was seen as a nice addition to the Trail Blazers during the off-season but has failed to produce. The improvement of Nik Stauskas has certainly impacted Curry's opportunities and at this stage, he doesn't need to be on a roster anywhere.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Draws spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 14 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Questionable with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 23 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Listed as probable•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Likely to return Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...